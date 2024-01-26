Union Flags ripped from their flagpoles and stolen from two Harborough parks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Union flags that fly in Harborough's Welland Park and The Memorial Gardens have been stolen off their flagpoles.

The latter has had the cable cut so will have to be rethreaded.

On top of that, the paving below the bench that was thrown into the river recently has also been ripped up.

The Union Flag in The Memorial Gardens

Cllr Knowles, leader of Harborough District Council, said: “This is mindless vandalism and a total disregard for the community. We are working with the police and reviewing CCTV to catch the perpetrators.

"I would urge anyone with information to come forward as we cannot allow this to happen again. Please contact the police in the first instance via their website or by calling 101.