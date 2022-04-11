Two teenagers deny stabbing young man in Harborough
The victim collapsed outside Sainsbury’s superstore in the town centre last June after he was stabbed in the chest and right leg
Two teenagers have denied stabbing a young man in Market Harborough last June.
Tyler Groom, 19, of Harrowden Lane, Finedon, and a 16-year-old boy who can’t be named for legal reasons appeared at Leicester Crown Court this afternoon (Monday).
The two suspects denied grievous bodily harm with intent after Kieran Silcott, 21, was stabbed in Britannia Walk, Market Harborough, on the night of Saturday June 12 last year.
Groom and his 16-year-old co-accused were released on conditional bail to return to Leicester Crown Court to face trial on Monday December 19.
Kieran, of Lubenham, collapsed outside Sainsbury’s superstore in the town centre after he was stabbed in the chest and right leg.
He was flown to hospital in Coventry by air ambulance for emergency medical treatment before being released the following day.