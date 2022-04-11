Two teenagers deny stabbing young man in Harborough

Two teenagers have denied stabbing a young man in Market Harborough last June.

Tyler Groom, 19, of Harrowden Lane, Finedon, and a 16-year-old boy who can’t be named for legal reasons appeared at Leicester Crown Court this afternoon (Monday).

The two suspects denied grievous bodily harm with intent after Kieran Silcott, 21, was stabbed in Britannia Walk, Market Harborough, on the night of Saturday June 12 last year.

Police guard the scene of the stabbing last June

Groom and his 16-year-old co-accused were released on conditional bail to return to Leicester Crown Court to face trial on Monday December 19.

Kieran, of Lubenham, collapsed outside Sainsbury’s superstore in the town centre after he was stabbed in the chest and right leg.