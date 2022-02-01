Two teenagers charged with stabbing a young man in Harborough

Police guard the scene after the stabbing.

Two teenagers have been charged with stabbing a young man in Market Harborough last June, police said today.

Tyler Groom, 19, of Harrowden Lane, Finedon, and a 16-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, have both been accused of Grievous Bodily Harm with intent.

They are due to appear before Loughborough magistrates’ court on Wednesday March 2 over the attack.

The two teenagers have been charged after Kieran Silcott, 21, was stabbed in Britannia Walk, Market Harborough, on the night of Saturday June 12 last year.