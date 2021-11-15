Two teenagers arrested after a young man was stabbed in Harborough have had their police bail extended for a second time

Police guard the scene of the stabbing back in June.

Two teenagers arrested after a young man was stabbed in Market Harborough have had their police bail extended for a second time.

The 18-year-old man and a boy of 16, both from Kettering, were held by police after Kieran Silcott, 21, was attacked in the town on the night of Saturday June 12.

The two teenage suspects were questioned by detectives on suspicion of wounding with intent after the knife attack in the Britannia Walk area of Market Harborough.

They have now been ordered to report back to police in January as the criminal investigation into the assault which shocked the town continues.

Police are working alongside the Crown Prosecution Service as they decide if they have enough evidence to bring any charges.

Kieran Silcott was rushed to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire by air ambulance after he was knifed in the chest and right leg.

He was allowed to return to his family home in Lubenham later that weekend after receiving urgent medical treatment.

Kieran collapsed just yards from Sainsbury’s superstore in Market Harborough town centre at about 9.20pm on June 12 as shocked shoppers and passers-by looked on.

Police quickly sealed off the area around Sainsbury’s as well as the suspected crime scene on Britannia Walk as they searched for crucial forensic clues.

Keiran’s mum Claire Silcott was out on patrol in Market Harborough as a street pastor with three colleagues that night when she got a call from her distraught son telling her he had been knifed.

Talking to the Harborough Mail at the scene immediately after the attack, devastated Claire said: “It’s absolutely devastating.

“I just can’t believe this has happened – it’s surreal.