Two teenagers appear in court accused of stabbing a young man in Harborough

Two teenagers have appeared in court accused of stabbing a young man in Market Harborough last June.

Tyler Groom, 19, of Harrowden Lane, Finedon, and a 16-year-old boy who can’t be named for legal reasons were taken before Loughborough magistrates’ court.

They are both charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after Kieran Silcott, 21, was stabbed in Britannia Walk, Market Harborough, on the night of Saturday June 12 last year.

Groom and his 16-year-old co-accused were released on conditional bail to appear at Leicester Crown Court next month after no pleas were entered.

Kieran, of Lubenham, was flown to hospital in Coventry by air ambulance for emergency medical treatment following the attack.