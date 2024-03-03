Two suspects arrested in connection with stabbing in Lutterworth town centre
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Lutterworth.
As we previously reported, police received a call at about 2.05pm on Friday February 23 to report a suspected stabbing in the town centre.
The caller reported seeing three men running along Church Street, one of which is believed to have sustained a stab wound.
But Leicestershire Police said, at the time, they attended but could not find the suspected victim.
However, today (Sunday) they said: "The victim was later located and since the incident, two suspects have been arrested and bailed. Enquiries into the incident are continuing."