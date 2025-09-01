Two shoplifters jailed after swift action by Harborough police and Co-op staff

Two shoplifters who targeted a Co-op in Scraptoft have been jailed.

Both have also been ordered to pay compensation to the store in the north of the Harborough district.

Daniel O'Connor was arrested hours after he was identified for a theft from the store. He was charged with one theft and remanded overnight to be put before the court the next day. He was given six weeks in prison and ordered to pay back compensation to the store.

Kirsty Barrow was arrested, charged and remanded for two thefts committed at the store. She has also been jailed (police have not provided details on her sentencing). She has also been ordered to pay back costs to the store.

Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police said: "We’d like to thank the store for their continued reporting and support of our investigations.

"We have more reports and CCTV to process and will be looking to speak to further offenders soon.

"Again, we want to encourage any stores to report incidents of thefts to us.

"With that information we can focus our efforts on targeting those who cause the most harm to stores in our area.

Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police added: "We will also continue to spend time patrolling the Scraptoft and Thurnby stores as we know they are targeted.

A big thank you to PC 1585 and PC 609 for remanding the suspects and getting their cases before the court. This is some great teamwork that resulted in some fast results for the store."