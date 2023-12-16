The victim staggered to Sainsbury's car park, where he collapsed in front of passers-by and was found by an off-duty police officer

Two people who stabbed a 23-year-old man in Market Harborough have been jailed.

Tyler Groom, 21, formerly of Harrowden Lane, Finedon, along with 18-year-old Anthony Turigel, of no fixed address, were due to stand trial but pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court in August to Section 20 Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH).

On Wednesday December 13 at Northampton Crown Court, Groom was sentenced to a total of five years in prison while Turigel was given five months detention in a young offender institution.

The court heard how an argument the previous day led Groom and a group of youths to confront Keiran Silcott in the Britannia Walk area of Market Harborough during the evening of Saturday June 12, 2021.

Groom and Turigel stabbed the victim in the leg and chest before running away.

Keiran staggered to Sainsbury's car park, where he collapsed in front of passers-by and was found by an off-duty police officer.

His mum Claire Silcott was out on patrol as a street pastor with three colleagues when she suddenly got a call from her distraught son telling her he had been stabbed.

He was airlifted to hospital and treated for superficial injuries.

Following extensive enquiries, including speaking to eye witnesses and carrying out a trawl of CCTV from the area, officers were able to arrest the two suspects the following day.

Detective Constable Alex Horwood was the investigating officer. He said: “This was a distressing incident not only for the victim but for those who witnessed it and the aftermath.

“While this should not have happened at all, it was fortunate the victim did not sustain more serious injuries from the incident. This has been an extremely difficult time for him and we are pleased the defendants have been convicted.

“Quite understandably the incident caused a great deal of concern amongst the local community too and we hope yesterday’s outcome helps in providing some reassurance.

“Dealing with knife crime is a major priority for the force and the Lives not Knives campaign, which has been running for many years, aims to educate young people of the dangers and consequences of carrying knives.”

“Further details regarding the campaign can be found at https://www.leics.police.uk/police-forces/leicestershire-police/areas/leicestershire-force-content/c/campaigns/2019/knife-crime/.”