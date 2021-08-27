Two men deny carrying out a late-night ram raid at a Harborough town centre jewellers

Two men have denied carrying out a late-night ram raid at a well-known jewellers in Market Harborough town centre.

John Smith, 42, and Henry Barry, 37, have appeared at court after the burglary at County Jewellers on the town’s High Street last autumn.

A haul of necklaces and watches were stolen from the shop at about 1.30am on Tuesday September 1 last year after a motorbike was used to smash down the front door.

Smith, of Bonington Walk, Corby, and Barry, of Whitworth Avenue, Corby, appeared at Leicester Crown Court charged with burglary.

Smith is also accused of dangerous driving.

Both men pleaded not guilty to all the charges.