Two men charged with attempting to steal a car from Lutterworth

Two men have been arrested by police and charged after an attempt was made to steal a car from Lutterworth overnight.

Aurimas Pikciunas, 28, and Mindaugas Zukauskas, 40, both of Shields Road, Newcastle, have been accused of going equipped for the theft of a motor vehicle.

The two suspects were due to appear at Leicester magistrates’ court today (Tuesday).

Pikciunas and Zukauskas were charged after an incident in Douglas Bader Drive, Lutterworth.