Two men charged following burglary at the Wycliffe Rooms in Lutterworth
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Two men have been charged following a burglary at the Wycliffe Rooms event venue in Lutterworth, which took place in the early hours of Sunday (June 25).
Jordan Parkin, age 26, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of burglary and Craig Randall, 37 of The Cutchel, Lutterworth, has been charged with burglary.
They are both due to appear before Leicester Magistrates’ Court later today (Wednesday June 28).