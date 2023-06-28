Wycliffe Rooms

Two men have been charged following a burglary at the Wycliffe Rooms event venue in Lutterworth, which took place in the early hours of Sunday (June 25).

Jordan Parkin, age 26, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of burglary and Craig Randall, 37 of The Cutchel, Lutterworth, has been charged with burglary.

