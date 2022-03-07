Two cars torched within a short time of each other in neighbouring Harborough district villages

Two cars were torched within a short time of each other in neighbouring Harborough district villages on Saturday night (March 5).

Two cars were torched within a short time of each other in neighbouring Harborough district villages on Saturday night (March 5).

Police were alerted just before 8.50pm on Saturday that a car had been set alight on Churchill Way in Fleckney.

“It was reported that the car – a red Kia – had been involved in a collision with another vehicle which had left the scene,” said Leicestershire Police this afternoon.

“No occupants were located.

“A short time later another vehicle – a blue Ford – was found abandoned and alight on Mowsley Road, Saddington.”