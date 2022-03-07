Two cars torched within a short time of each other in neighbouring Harborough district villages
Two cars were torched within a short time of each other in neighbouring Harborough district villages on Saturday night (March 5).
Police were alerted just before 8.50pm on Saturday that a car had been set alight on Churchill Way in Fleckney.
“It was reported that the car – a red Kia – had been involved in a collision with another vehicle which had left the scene,” said Leicestershire Police this afternoon.
“No occupants were located.
“A short time later another vehicle – a blue Ford – was found abandoned and alight on Mowsley Road, Saddington.”
Police are now trying to establish if the two car arson attacks are linked.