Two cars torched within a short time of each other in neighbouring Harborough district villages

By Red Williams
Monday, 7th March 2022, 1:52 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 1:54 pm
Two cars were torched within a short time of each other in neighbouring Harborough district villages on Saturday night (March 5).

Police were alerted just before 8.50pm on Saturday that a car had been set alight on Churchill Way in Fleckney.

“It was reported that the car – a red Kia – had been involved in a collision with another vehicle which had left the scene,” said Leicestershire Police this afternoon.

“No occupants were located.

“A short time later another vehicle – a blue Ford – was found abandoned and alight on Mowsley Road, Saddington.”

Police are now trying to establish if the two car arson attacks are linked.