Two boys have gone on trial charged with stabbing a teenager in a Harborough district village

Two boys aged 15 and 16 have gone on trial charged with stabbing a teenager in a Harborough district village.

They are accused of attacking the 18-year-old man at Edward Road play park in Fleckney on August 20 last year.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was flown to hospital by air ambulance for emergency treatment.

Scene of the stabbing at Edward Road park in Fleckney. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The two alleged attackers, who can’t be named for legal reasons, deny wounding with intent to cause actual bodily harm.

One of the boys has also denied charges of attempted robbery and having an offensive weapon in a public place.