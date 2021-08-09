Two arrests after police discover cannabis plants in a Harborough village near Lutterworth

File image.

Two people were arrested by police who found 12 cannabis plants in a house in a Harborough village near Lutterworth.

Officers went to the property on Fairway Meadows, Ullesthorpe, at about 1.45pm last Friday (August 6).

They acted after being tipped off about a smell of cannabis.

A 42-year-old man and a woman aged 41, both of Ullesthorpe, were arrested on “suspicion of cultivating cannabis”.

“A search of the property was carried out and 12 cannabis plants and growing equipment were recovered,” said Leicestershire Police.