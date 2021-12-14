Two armed robbers threaten staff at Harborough shop

Two armed robbers threatened staff at a shop in Market Harborough with “bladed weapons” before stealing a haul of cigarettes last night (Monday).

Two armed robbers threatened staff at a shop in Market Harborough with “bladed weapons” before stealing a haul of cigarettes last night (Monday).

The two masked men went in to the busy Spar shop on Coventry Road at about 7.50pm, Leicestershire Police said this afternoon.

The suspects threatened the staff with bladed weapons before making off with a quantity of cigarettes.

The two masked men went in to the busy Spar shop on Coventry Road at about 7.50pm, Leicestershire Police said this afternoon.

The robbers escaped in a grey hatchback type vehicle as they sped off towards Farndon Road.

No one was hurt during the incident.

One of the suspects is described as being a white man aged in his 40s.

He was wearing a black beanie style hat, a black knitted balaclava, black hooded top and jeans.

The second suspect was also a white man in his 40s.

He was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood pulled up over his head, a black knitted mask and black jeans.

Police hunting the robbers want to speak to anyone who was in the area last night.

“It’s a busy time of the evening and there may have been pedestrians and motorists around at the time,” said police.

Anyone driving in Coventry Road at the time of the crime who has dashcam equipment installed is being urged to check the footage and contact officers if they captured anything suspicious.