Two air ambulances land in Harborough to deal with separate emergencies in town

Emergency services were called to Harborough town centre after a person suffered a fall yesterday (Monday).

An air ambulance landed in the Logan Street recreation ground to airlift the patient to hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for EMAS said: “We received a call at 3.16pm to High Street, Market Harborough. The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two crewed ambulances, a doctor and the air ambulance was also in attendance. One patient was transported to Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospital via air ambulance.”

The patient was airlifted.

Another air ambulance also landed in the park, after the services were called to a separate medical emergency at a private address.

EMAS say one person was taken to Kettering General Hospital by land ambulance.

Advertisement

Advertisement