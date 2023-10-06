Trio jailed for kidnapping woman and driving her to secluded spot near Lutterworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ajay Doppalapudi, Vahar Manchala and Rana Yellambai approached their victim – who had been on a night out – in Leicester city centre in the early hours of Sunday January 16. She got into their car, believing it was a taxi.

However, when the car drove along Narborough Road – away from her house – she realised something was not right.

Leicestershire Police said: "The driver eventually stopped in a secluded area of Misterton, just off the M1, where the victim was pulled from the car. After a while, she was able to make good her escape and ran off. She eventually reached the motorway, where she began trying to attract attention. After a short time, officers arrived and she was taken to a place of safety, where she disclosed what happened.

Ajay Doppalapudi, Vahar Manchala and Rana Yellambai

"Subsequent CCTV enquiries identified the car – an Audi – in Leicester city centre. The registered keeper was living in Gaul Street in the Westcotes area of Leicester.

"Officers visited the address and all three men – who lived at the property – were arrested."

Today (Friday October 6) Doppalapudi, 27, Manchala, 24, and Yellambai, 30, were each sentenced to 10 years in jail after being convicted of kidnap.

Detective Constable Gemma Fox, the investigating officer, said: “I cannot commend the victim enough for her immense bravery in recounting her ordeal both to police and again in front of a jury."

Leicestershire added: "Doppalapudi and Yellambai were also each charged with two counts of sexual assault on a female and two counts of sexual assault by penetration. They were both found not guilty of both counts of sexual assault on a female, as well as one count of sexual assault by penetration. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the other count for either man.