Tree from late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee planted in Harborough has been vandalised
Harborough District Council is appealing for information
By Laura Kearns
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
31st Oct 2022, 2:56pm
A tree from the late Queen’s Jubilee celebrations which was planted in Harborough has been vandalised.
The tree at Little Bowden Recreation Ground was one of a number planted at local parks earlier this year.
But Harborough District Council has revealed it has been vandalised.
A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, one of the recently-planted Jubilee trees was vandalised at the weekend.
“We are urging anyone with information about who might be responsible for this damage to contact the council or police.”