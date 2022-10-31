News you can trust since 1854

Tree from late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee planted in Harborough has been vandalised

Harborough District Council is appealing for information

By Laura Kearns
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 2:56pm
The tree has been vandalised
A tree from the late Queen’s Jubilee celebrations which was planted in Harborough has been vandalised.

The tree at Little Bowden Recreation Ground was one of a number planted at local parks earlier this year.

But Harborough District Council has revealed it has been vandalised.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, one of the recently-planted Jubilee trees was vandalised at the weekend.

“We are urging anyone with information about who might be responsible for this damage to contact the council or police.”