Trains delayed through Market Harborough and Leicester after person hit by train

Market Harborough station

Trains running through Market Harborough and Leicester have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train.

Operator East Midlands Railway (EMR) reported the incident took place this morning (Tuesday) between Bedford and Luton which had closed lines.

Delays are expected for the next few hours in and out of London St Pancras International, affecting the London to Nottingham line, including Market Harborough and Leicester stations.

Two of the four lines are closed and service should resume as normal from 10.30am.