Trains delayed through Market Harborough and Leicester after person hit by train
Operator East Midlands Railway (EMR) reported the incident took place this morning (Tuesday) between Bedford and Luton which had closed lines.
Delays are expected for the next few hours in and out of London St Pancras International, affecting the London to Nottingham line, including Market Harborough and Leicester stations.
Two of the four lines are closed and service should resume as normal from 10.30am.
A spokesman from EMR said: “We are sad to report a person has been hit by a train between Bedford and Luton, the lines are closed. Disruption is expected for the next few hours in and out of London St Pancras International.”