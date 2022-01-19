Tough new sentencing powers are being backed by Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner

Tough new sentencing powers allowing magistrates to jail criminals for up to a year are being backed by Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews.

The maximum prison sentence available to magistrates is to be doubled from six months to a year in a bid to tackle a massive backlog of court cases.

The Government says the move will free up an estimated 2,000 extra days of Crown Court time every year by allowing the more serious cases heard by magistrates, including fraud, theft and assault, to be sentenced by them too.

Tough new sentencing powers allowing magistrates to jail criminals for up to a year are being backed by Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews.

“I welcome this announcement and the additional capacity it will create in the crown courts to reduce pressure on the system.

“Victims of crime are a top priority and it is imperative they have access to swift and fair justice to support their recovery,” said Mr Matthews, of Kibworth Beauchamp.

“Like most areas, the East Midlands region has been impacted by a growing backlog of cases, translating into longer waiting times for victims, which is never acceptable.