Three suspects threaten man with a metal object and almost run him over after breaking into his van in Harborough

Three suspects who threatened a man with a metal object and almost ran him over after breaking into his van in Market Harborough are being hunted by police.

The incident happened on Orchard Street on the edge of the town centre at about 9.30pm on Wednesday night.

The gang were confronted by the man after they smashed their way into his Peugeot Partner van by breaking the locks.

The three men quickly became aggressive and nearly knocked down their victim as they sped off in a dark estate car.

The suspects’ car had been parked up at the corner of the street with the bonnet up before the drama blew up.

The thieves fled empty-handed, it’s emerged, as police are appealing for eye-witnesses or anyone who has any information about the crime to contact them.