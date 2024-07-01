Three people stabbed in Desborough garden - one man arrested
Police were called to Paddock Lane at around 6.40pm on Saturday (June 29) following reports three people had been injured.
A woman and two men, all in their 20s, sustained minor injuries which are not believed to be life changing in the serious assault.
Armed police officers arrested a 24-year-old man at a nearby property in Station Road. He remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.
Anyone with information or who saw the attack is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000384083or ring 0800 555 111 to speak to Crimestoppers anonymously.