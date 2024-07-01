File image

Three people were stabbed in the garden of a house in Desborough.

Police were called to Paddock Lane at around 6.40pm on Saturday (June 29) following reports three people had been injured.

A woman and two men, all in their 20s, sustained minor injuries which are not believed to be life changing in the serious assault.

Armed police officers arrested a 24-year-old man at a nearby property in Station Road. He remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.