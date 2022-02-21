Three men plead not guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting woman in Harborough district village

Three men today (Monday) pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in a tiny Harborough district village.

Vahar Manchala, 22, Ajay Doppalapudi, 25, and Rana Yellambai, 28, all of Gaul Street, Leicester, denied last month’s alleged attack in Misterton, near Lutterworth, as they appeared at Leicester Crown Court.

All three men were remanded in custody and are now set to face a trial at Leicester Crown Court on Monday June 20.

Police gather evidence at the scene.

The alleged attack took place just off junction 20 of the M1 at Misterton in the early hours of Sunday January 16.

Manchala is charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assaulting a female aged 13 and over by penetration with a part of his body/a thing and one count of kidnap/falsely imprisoning a person with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence.

Yellambai is accused of one count of kidnap/falsely imprisoning a person with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence and one count of assaulting a female aged 13 and over by penetration with a part of his body/a thing.