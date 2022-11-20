Three men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in a pub in Broughton Astley.

Police were called to a pub in Coventry Road just before 10.15pm yesterday (Saturday November 19) following a report a man had been stabbed. His injuries are not life-threatening.

This morning (Sunday) three men aged 18, 19 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in custody while the investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Tom Smith, from South Leicester and Harborough CID, said: “”While I am pleased to confirm three people have been arrested, our enquiries into the incident are continuing today and from what we know, there were a number of people in the pub at the time.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident who has not yet spoken to police. Any information you’re able to provide, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help.”