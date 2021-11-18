Three caravans that were stolen in Lutterworth have all been recovered
It was a busy night last night (Wednesday) for both Leicestershire Police and Warwickshire Police
Three caravans that were stolen in Lutterworth last night (Wednesday) have all been recovered.
Leicestershire Police worked with Warwickshire Police to find the caravans and now they will be reunited them with their owners.
"Three very grateful owners will be reunited once scenes of crime officers have played their part," said Leicestershire Police.