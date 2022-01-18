Three boys arrested after man was robbed at knifepoint in Desborough

Three boys, as young as 14, have been arrested by police after two serious knife crimes in Desborough.

Three boys, including a 14-year-old, have been arrested by police after a man was robbed at knifepoint in Desborough.

The three teenagers were detained after the victim had a tobacco pouch stolen from him in the armed hold-up in the town.

The shocking incident happened on Braybrooke Road, Desborough, at 5.15pm last Thursday (January 13).

The suspects arrested are aged 14, 15 and 17, Northamptonshire Police said.

A schoolboy aged 14 has also been arrested after a second incident – which didn’t involve a knife - at the Co-op store on Gladstone Street, Desborough, on Thursday January 6.

A boy stole items from the shop before assaulting a staff member and an off-duty police officer, said police.

The teenager held has been questioned about attempted theft from a shop, common assault and obstructing a constable in execution of their duty.

All the suspects, who are believed to be local, in both crimes have been bailed as police continue their inquiries.

Sgt Mark McInulty said: “Over the past few weeks we have been working hard to tackle these issues in Desborough and I am pleased that we have now made three arrests.

“I hope these arrests will reassure the community that we are listening to their concerns and taking these problems in Desborough seriously.

“We understand the anger felt by the local residents in regards to these incidents.

“But unfortunately we have struggled getting people to come forward and give us statements and support police action,” said Sgt McInulty.

“I would implore people to help us tackle these crimes by telling us what you know and we can take the appropriate measures to reassure you and ease any concerns you might have in talking to the police.”

If you have any information about these crimes you are being urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.