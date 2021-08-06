This uninsured BMW causing an obstruction in Lutterworth could now be sent to the crusher
The car has been seized by police
Friday, 6th August 2021, 11:23 am
Updated
Friday, 6th August 2021, 11:24 am
An uninsured BMW car seized by police in Lutterworth could be crushed.
The silver car taken over by officers was also causing an obstruction to other drivers in the town.
“This uninsured BMW causing an obstruction has been scooped up by Lutterworth officers in Lutterworth,” said Harborough police.
“Destined for the crushers we think?”