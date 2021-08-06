This uninsured BMW causing an obstruction in Lutterworth could now be sent to the crusher

This uninsured BMW car that was causing an obstruction in Lutterworth could now be sent to the crusher

An uninsured BMW car seized by police in Lutterworth could be crushed.

The silver car taken over by officers was also causing an obstruction to other drivers in the town.

“This uninsured BMW causing an obstruction has been scooped up by Lutterworth officers in Lutterworth,” said Harborough police.