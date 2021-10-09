This is the mess left behind after arsonists set fire to a bench in a Kibworth park

Arsonists set fire to a picnic bench in Kibworth park last night.

Police are now asking for people to come forward with information.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: "Obviously this is an expensive and well used seating area for all to enjoy.

"This will have an impact on those who want to use the park with young children today.

"If your children were out last night ask them who done it."