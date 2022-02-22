This car was stopped near Harborough because it had a damaged windscreen
The driver didn’t have any insurance either so the car was seized
This silver estate car was stopped by police in the Harborough district last night (Monday) because it had a damaged windscreen.
Lutterworth-based officers said the seriously-damaged windscreen was “directly in the driver’s eyesight”.
The driver didn’t have any insurance either.
So police seized the car and the motorist will have penalty points put on their licence as well as being fined.
The driver’s identity was verified at the scene using a fingerprint scanner, added officers.