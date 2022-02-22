This car was stopped near Harborough because it had a damaged windscreen

This silver estate car was stopped by police in Harborough district last night (Monday) because it had a badly-damaged windscreen.

This silver estate car was stopped by police in the Harborough district last night (Monday) because it had a damaged windscreen.

Lutterworth-based officers said the seriously-damaged windscreen was “directly in the driver’s eyesight”.

The driver didn’t have any insurance either.

So police seized the car and the motorist will have penalty points put on their licence as well as being fined.