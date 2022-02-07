Thieves steal two electric scooters from a house in Desborough

Thieves stole two electric scooters from a house in Desborough overnight.

The offenders took the e-scooters from a shed behind a house on Gladstone Street after they forced open the door under cover of darkness.

The thieves struck between midnight and 8am today, (Monday), Northamptonshire Police said today.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered an electric scooter for sale in unusual circumstances,” said police.