Thieves steal Range Rover on the northern edge of Harborough district

The late-night criminals stole the high-value white SUV from the driveway of a house in Evington in the early hours of last Saturday (May 14).The Evoque was driven away from Downing Drive between 2.30am and 4am after the keys were stolen from inside the house, said Leicestershire Police today.The vehicle has a partial registration plate of ‘S88’.Anyone who witnessed the theft or recalls seeing a similar vehicle being driven away from the area during the early hours of Saturday morning is being urged to get in touch with police.You are being asked to contact PC 2131 Jamie Anderson on 101 or via www.leics.police.uk, quoting crime number 22*274265.