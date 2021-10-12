Thieves steal pumpkins grown by Girl Guides in Harborough
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 2:22 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 2:24 pm
Girl Guides in Market Harborough have been left devastated after thieves stole pumpkins they have been growing.
They were stolen from the town’s Rangers group’s vegetable patch at the back of the Methodist Church on Northampton Road.
The girls had been watering their prize pumpkins every day for weeks as they looked forward to using them on Halloween on Sunday October 31.