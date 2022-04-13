Thieves steal Land Rover doors, bonnet and tools worth over £20,000 under the cover of darkness near Harborough
Police are hunting late-night criminals who have hit Land Rovers and tools worth over £20,000 under cover of darkness near Market Harborough.
The gang stole the doors from a Land Rover Defender parked inside a workshop before stealing the doors and bonnet off another Land Rover parked near-by.
The burglars also stole specialist tools from the workshop off the A4304 between Lubenham and Theddingworth in the early hours of Monday (April 11).
A workshop in Lubenham was also targeted at about the same time.
The thieves stole more tools along with a Ford Ranger vehicle parked outside.
The offenders struck between 1am and 3am on Monday.
A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly before 8am on Monday (11 April) a report was received that a number of units had been broken into.
“Anyone who has any information about the crimes is being urged to contact police, quoting incident 117 of 11 April.”