Thieves steal Land Rover doors, bonnet and tools worth over £20,000 under the cover of darkness near Harborough

The gang stole the doors from a Land Rover Defender parked inside a workshop before stealing the doors and bonnet off another Land Rover parked near-by.

The burglars also stole specialist tools from the workshop off the A4304 between Lubenham and Theddingworth in the early hours of Monday (April 11).

A workshop in Lubenham was also targeted at about the same time.

Police are hunting late-night criminals who have hit Land Rovers and stolen tools worth over £20,000 under cover of darkness near Market Harborough.

The thieves stole more tools along with a Ford Ranger vehicle parked outside.

The offenders struck between 1am and 3am on Monday.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly before 8am on Monday (11 April) a report was received that a number of units had been broken into.