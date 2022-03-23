Thieves steal catalytic converter from car in Harborough
They stole it overnight from a Honda Jazz parked in Little Bowden
By Red Williams
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:18 pm
Thieves who stole a catalytic converter from a car in Market Harborough today (Wednesday) are being hunted by police.
They stole the high-value piece of kit from a Honda Jazz parked on Bellfields Lane in Little Bowden overnight.
If you spotted anyone acting suspiciously during the early hours of today you are being asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 22*165613.