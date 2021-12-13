Thieves steal BMW from outside a Lutterworth house after breaking in to steal the keys under cover of darkness
Thieves have stolen a powerful BMW car from outside a house in Lutterworth after breaking in to steal the keys under cover of darkness.
The late-night criminals took the silver BMW 340i M Sport from the Greenacres area of Lutterworth overnight.
