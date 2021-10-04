Thieves steal bikes and tools after breaking in to a string of sheds in Harborough

Thieves have stolen bikes and tools along with other items after breaking in to a string of sheds in Market Harborough.

Thieves have stolen bikes and tools along with other items after breaking in to a string of sheds in Market Harborough.

The late-night criminals targeted three out buildings in Nelson Street and Highfield Street in the Coventry Road area of the town.

They struck under the cover of darkness in the early hours of last Wednesday (September 29).

Police are now urging people across Harborough to install alarms and chain expensive goods like bikes and lawnmowers together in a bid to increase security.