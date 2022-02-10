Thief smashes car window and steals puppy at a popular country park on western edge of Harborough district

A thief has smashed their way into a parked car and stolen a family’s beloved puppy at a popular country park on the western edge of the Harborough district.

A four-month-old cocker spaniel called Fudge was stolen from the car park at Fosse Meadows Country Park at Sharnford, near Broughton Astley, at about 9.45am yesterday (Wednesday).

The owner left Fudge locked in the car for just a few minutes.

Fudge has been stolen by dog thieves.

And when he returned he was devastated to find that the rear windscreen of his black Vauxhall Astra had been smashed and his puppy stolen from his crate.

PC Michael Payne is investigating the incident and is asking for anyone with information to get in touch.

“As expected Fudge’s owners are absolutely devastated that he has been taken and are desperate for his return.

“As part of our investigation, I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information about this theft to get in touch,” said PC Payne today.

“We know that the park is busy at this time of day with dog walkers.

“So we are hoping that someone may have been seen something connected to this incident and will contact us with the information they have.”

If you have any information you can contact police on 101 or online at www.leics.police.uk quoting 22*79856.

Local animal welfare group Beauty’s Legacy are also stepping up efforts to try to find the stolen puppy.