The story behind how police caught a rapist and murderer in a Harborough village will feature in a new TV documentary

The horrific rape and murder of a pensioner from a Harborough district village is to feature in a new TV documentary.

The programme will focus on how Jane Hings, 72, was raped and killed at her bungalow home in Elizabeth Road, Fleckney, in September 2017 by 26-year-old Craig Keogh.

The Sky television documentary will show how detectives caught Keogh.

Jane Hings

Journalists will also highlight how the terrifying attack on Ms Hings in her own home devastated the tight-knit community of Fleckney in the episode of a series called ‘Killer In My Village’.

Keogh, who also lived in Fleckney, was jailed for a minimum of 32 years at Birmingham Crown Court in March 2018 after he was found guilty of murder, two counts of rape and burglary.

The documentary will include interviews with Det Sgt Andy Spence, who investigated the shocking case, pathologist Stuart Hamilton, one of Jane’s closest friends, Michelle Wright, and local villagers.

You will be able to watch ‘Killer in my Village’ on Sky Crime next Wednesday (August 25) at 9pm.

Craig Keogh

Keogh entered Jane’s home in the early hours of Sunday September 24, 2017, as she was asleep in bed.

He then carried out what police branded a “terrifying attack” on the frail woman before killing her – almost certainly by suffocating her with her pillow.

The cold-blooded killer then stole her mobile phone, cash and jewellery, including rings, before fleeing the scene.

Ms Hings was found dead in her bed at 7am the following morning by two of her horrified carers.

A post mortem examination failed to reveal exactly what caused the tragic OAP’s death but it is thought she was suffocated.

Among the injuries found were those which proved she had been the victim of a violent, sexual assault.

Police launched a massive hunt for the killer as soon as the alarm was raised.

And cutting edge forensic science played a pivotal part as detectives arrested and charged Keogh.

Det Ch Insp David Swift-Rollinson, who led the huge murder investigation, said when Keogh was jailed: "I cannot imagine the terror and pain that Jane suffered that night at the hands of Keogh.

“She lived alone in her bungalow, was vulnerable and largely dependent on the support of friends and neighbours, not least to walk her beloved greyhound Paddy.

“Although she had been married before, Jane had no immediate family.”

He added: “She had told neighbours that her uncle was the creator of the Inspector Morse novels, the late Colin Dexter.