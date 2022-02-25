Teenager given community order for smashing shop windows in Harborough
He targeted Tesco Metro, Lloyds Bank, Market Harborough Building Society and Naylors Estate Agents in the town centre in the early hours of Friday February 4
A teenager has been given a 12-month community order after he smashed windows at a shop and three businesses in Market Harborough in a late-night criminal damage spree.
Tyler Clarke, 19, targeted Tesco Metro, Lloyds Bank, Market Harborough Building Society and Naylors Estate Agents in the town centre in the early hours of Friday February 4.
Clarke was swiftly arrested nearby after police were alerted at about 2.30am.
He has now been sentenced at Loughborough magistrates’ court after he admitted four counts of criminal damage.
Clarke, of Coriander Road, Leicester, also admitted a charge of common assault over a separate incident at Bargain Booze on Market Harborough’s High Street on Saturday January 8 and damaging a bus stop in the town centre that day.
As well as receiving the 12-month community order with an alcohol treatment requirement, he was given a night-time curfew from 7pm to 7am every night for three months and ordered to pay £100 compensation.