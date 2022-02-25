Teenager given community order for smashing shop windows in Harborough

A teenager has been given a 12-month community order after he smashed windows at a shop and three businesses in Market Harborough in a late-night criminal damage spree.

Tyler Clarke, 19, targeted Tesco Metro, Lloyds Bank, Market Harborough Building Society and Naylors Estate Agents in the town centre in the early hours of Friday February 4.

Clarke was swiftly arrested nearby after police were alerted at about 2.30am.

Some of the damage caused by Tyler Clarke

He has now been sentenced at Loughborough magistrates’ court after he admitted four counts of criminal damage.

Clarke, of Coriander Road, Leicester, also admitted a charge of common assault over a separate incident at Bargain Booze on Market Harborough’s High Street on Saturday January 8 and damaging a bus stop in the town centre that day.