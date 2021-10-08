Teenager found guilty of stabbing in Fleckney park

The scene of the stabbing

A boy of 16 has been found guilty of knifing an older teenager at a park popular with children and families in a Harborough village.

The teenager was convicted of stabbing his 18-year-old victim at Edward Road Play Park in Fleckney, near Market Harborough, on August 20 last year.

He had denied carrying out the vicious attack – which happened just before 6pm - during a trial at Leicester magistrates’ court.

The scene of the stabbing

The offender, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause actual bodily harm, attempted robbery and having an offensive weapon in a public place.

He will be sentenced next month.

Another boy, aged 15, was acquitted of wounding with intent to cause actual bodily harm.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds in the assault. He was flown to the University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire by air ambulance for emergency treatment before being allowed to go home.