Teenager charged with criminal damage after shop windows smashed in Harborough

A teenage man has been charged with four counts of criminal damage after the windows of four shops and businesses in Market Harborough were smashed on Friday.

A teenager has been charged with four counts of criminal damage after the windows of four shops and businesses in Market Harborough were smashed on Friday.

Tyler Clarke, 19, of Coriander Road, Leicester, has now been released on conditional bail to appear at Loughborough magistrates’ court on Wednesday February 23, Leicestershire Police said today (Saturday).

Clarke has been charged by police after windows were broken at four shops and commercial premises in Market Harborough town centre in the early hours of yesterday.