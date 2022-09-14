Teenager charged in connection with spectacular crash in Lutterworth which caused traffic chaos in the area

A teenager has been charged in connection with a spectacular crash in Lutterworth which caused traffic chaos in the area.

A teenager has been charged in connection with a spectacular crash in Lutterworth which caused traffic chaos in the area.

A stolen sports car flipped over in the town centre on Sunday (September 11). This led the town being gridlocked as the main A426 was closed for emergency services to investigate and clean up the scene, forcing drivers to find alternative routes or just change plans and stay at home.

Leicestershire Police said today (Wednesday) that a 17-year-old – who cannot be named for legal reasons – from Grantham, Lincolnshire, has been charged with one count burglary dwelling and theft.

He’s also been charged with one count each of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance which relate to a separate incident in Cosby, Leicestershire on September 9.