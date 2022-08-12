Teenager attacked and punched by two people armed with a knife near pizza takeaway in Desborough

The victim was taken to hospital with facial injuries but has since been discharged

By The Newsroom
Friday, 12th August 2022, 1:48 pm
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 2:28 pm
A teenager was attacked and punched by two people armed with a knife near a pizza takeaway in Desborough.
The 17-year-old boy was punched multiple times during the attack last night (Thursday) in Station Road and lost consciousness for a time.

The victim was taken to hospital with facial injuries but has since been discharged.

It is believed a knife was shown during the incident but not used.

The attack happened at about 11.20pm near the Pizza Plus takeaway and the offenders were both men, aged in their late teens or early 20s.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using ref number 22000466050.