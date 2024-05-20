Teenage girl grabbed and pushed to the floor in Market Harborough attack

File image.

A teenage girl was grabbed and pushed to the floor in an attack in Market Harborough.

The 17-year-old was walking towards the train station at around 9.45am on Friday (May 17) when the attack took place.

She was walking in an alleyway off Auriga Street leading to Brittania Walk, when a man grabbed her and pushed her to the floor. He then ran away after she began to scream.

Officers say the girl suffered a minor injury to her knee.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were alerted to the incident and a search of the area was conducted.

“Extensive enquiries into the report are continuing and if anyone has any information they are asked to get in touch.

“Increased patrols are being carried out in the area. If anyone has any concerns please contact us.”