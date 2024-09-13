Suspected shoplifter grabs worker by the throat after she confronted her in Harborough store

Police have released this image after a shop worker was assaulted while trying to stop shoplifters in Harborough.

When she confronted the suspected shoplifter, she was held around the throat leaving scratch marks to her neck.

The incident happened back in July (9pm, Saturday July 27) but officers have published this image today (Friday September 13) in the hope of tracing the three women in this photo.

Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police said: "We are trying to identify the three women in this image after a member of staff at a store on Euro Business Park, Market Harborough, was assaulted.

"The member of staff – a woman in her 20s – was attempting to stop a theft from the store.

"Officers investigating would like to speak to the three women as they could have information that could assist with enquiries.

"If anyone knows who they are or can provide information to assist, please report online at or call 101 – quoting crime reference number 24*446414."