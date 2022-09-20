Suspected drink driver spotted driving recklessly in the Harborough district
She has been charged with drink driving
By Phil Hibble
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 6:11 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 6:11 pm
A suspected drink driver has been charged after they were spotted driving recklessly in the Harborough district.
Officers arrested a woman in Gibbet Lane, Shawell in the early hours of Saturday morning after responding to a report of a car being driven in a reckless manner.
The 38-year-old from Lutterworth was later charged with drink driving.