Suspected drink driver set to appear in court after he was arrested in in Broughton Astley
He is due to appear at Loughborough magistrates’ court on Friday October 15
Monday, 4th October 2021, 4:12 pm
A man is set to appear at court after he was arrested in a Harborough village for alleged drink-driving.
Kandasamy Kanagasungaram, 57, of Down Street, Leicester, has been charged with drink-driving after he was held by police in Broughton Astley.
Kanagasungaram is due to appear at Loughborough magistrates’ court on Friday October 15.
He is believed to have been stopped by police on Dunton Road, Broughton Astley, last Wednesday (September 29).