Suspected drink driver set to appear in court after he was arrested in in Broughton Astley

A man is set to appear at court after he was arrested in a Harborough village for alleged drink-driving.

Kandasamy Kanagasungaram, 57, of Down Street, Leicester, has been charged with drink-driving after he was held by police in Broughton Astley.

Kanagasungaram is due to appear at Loughborough magistrates’ court on Friday October 15.