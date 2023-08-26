News you can trust since 1854
Suspected drink driver flips car after hitting parked vehicle in the north of the Harborough district

The driver was taken into a custody
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Aug 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 10:18 BST

A suspected drink driver flipped their car onto its side after crashing in the north of the Harborough district.

The incident happened last night (Friday) in the Thurnby area. Police believe the car had crashed into a parked car and flipped onto its side.

Market Harborough police said: "Driver appeared under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for failing to provide a road side breath test and taken to custody."