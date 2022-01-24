Suspected drink-driver arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in Harborough

The scene of the crash

A suspected drink-driver has been arrested by police after a motorist crashed in Market Harborough late on Saturday night (January 22) before fleeing the scene on foot.

The 40-year-old suspect was quickly seized by officers nearby after a black Mercedes crashed in the single-vehicle collision on Farndon Road at 11.10pm.

The dramatic late-night crash happened opposite the Spar convenience store just yards from Farndon Road’s busy traffic light junction with Coventry Road.

The Mercedes involved is feared to be a write-off as pictures show its bonnet, boot and driver’s door all flung open and its engine and the front of the car seriously damaged.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, criminal damage and racially-aggravated public order, said Leicestershire Police today.

The criminal damage offence relates to an incident when a taxi’s door was kicked and dented after the crash.

And the racially-aggravated public order offence occurred as the suspect was being arrested by Harborough officers.

The suspect has now been released on police bail as officers continue to investigate the incident.

“We received a report of a collision in Farndon Road at 11.10pm on Saturday (22 January) involving a single vehicle, a black Mercedes.

“The 40-year-old driver of the car left the scene on foot and was subsequently arrested nearby on suspicion of drink-driving, criminal damage and racially aggravated public order,” said police.

“He has since been released pending further investigations.”

As well as police, fire crews from Market Harborough’s Fairfield Road fire station also raced to the spot to make the vehicle safe.

At least two marker posts on the side of Farndon Road by nearby Welland Park were knocked down in the accident with police security cordon tape still strewn along the pavement today.