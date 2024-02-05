Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with burglary and shoplifting in Market Harborough.

Neil Mann, 52, of Welland Park Road, is accused of burgling the Conservative Club on Fairfield Road on January 22.

He has also been charged with stealing meat from Co-op on Coventry Road on January 27.